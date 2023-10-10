GOP Rep. Lawler: Biden Administration Needs to ‘Work Faster’ to Evacuate U.S. Citizens from Israel

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that the Biden administration needed to “work faster” to get U.S. citizens out of Israel.

Lawler said, “I have hundreds of constituents, hundreds, who are stuck in Israel right now and cannot get home because commercial airlines are not operating in Israel. I have spoken to the White House. I have spoken to the State Department. We need to get military airplanes into Israel to help evacuate citizens of the United States who want to come home.”

He continued, “This is a perilous situation. Frankly, the administration didn’t really get on the issue of the airlines until today, in my conversations.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “What did the administration say when you talk about this? I mean, we have heard people in Israel who also are trying to get out and having a lot of difficulty either flying to anywhere, much less to the United States. What did the State Department say?”

Lawler said, “They said they are working on it. I have to tell you, we need to work faster. You have thousands of Americans who are in Israel right now. Obviously, we have people were being held hostage. I think we can do everything in our power to get those folks home safely. This is a very dangerous situation. For the first time in 50 years, Israel has declared war, and justly. And, we need to do everything we can, both from a financial standpoint, from a military standpoint, and from a humanitarian standpoint, to support Israel.”

