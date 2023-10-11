Israeli Woman Receives Tragic News of Her Husband’s Death Live on Sky News

Devastating. This Israeli woman received the tragic news of her husband's death during her live interview with Sky News. pic.twitter.com/XxhK7TkVnw

Israeli mother Shaylee Atary, who managed to escape Hamas with her baby daughter, broke down on live TV when she learned that her husband, Yahav Winner, had been killed.

Hamas terrorists broke into the family’s home in Kfar Aza on Saturday morning.

Atari said, “I feel like every minute counts right now.”

During an interview, Atary looked over with alarm at a family member on the phone and said, “Ma.”

Atary then breaks down uncontrollably as others try to comfort her after receiving the devastating news of her husband’s death from the IDF.

