FNC’s Baier: Republicans Told Me Jesus Could Not Get 217 Votes for Speaker Right Now

Fox News host Bret Baier said Thursday on “Special Report” that he heard Jesus could not unite the Republican caucus during the speakership battle.

Baier said, “I’ve talked to a lot of people up there, you know, private conversations on background. A number of them told me crazy things, saying that probably Jesus of Nazareth could not get 217 votes right now. What is happening here? Is this particular conference governable? Can you get to 217 for anybody?”

McCarthy said, “It’s tough right now. Look, it took me 15 rounds to get there. I thought that would have worn people out. Look at what we were able to accomplish in those nine months, even when you came to the debt ceiling, the biggest cut in American history. Work requirements, we did border security bill, we made us energy independent, we did the parents’ bill of rights. We were very successful, but unfortunately, eight members, not from a conservative basis, joined all the Democrats for their own personal belief that put us into this mess. That clearly put a challenge. And now it’s very difficult to get to 217.”

Baier said, “I know you say, let the conference decide, but here you are. Listen, you’ve been on TV a lot. You’ve been on Fox six times since Saturday. Are you still in the game here? Is that why?”

McCarthy said, “Look, one thing I’ve always told America, I’m never going to give up. So, whether I’m speaker or still a member of Congress, I have an ability to lead and say and do things. And that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to help– going to help the American public to do what is right and try to get this Congress in the right direction.”

