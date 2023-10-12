Top House Budget Dem: I’m ‘Very Open to’ Re-Freezing Iran Prisoner Swap Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Claman Countdown,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) stated that he is “very open to” re-freezing the $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen under a prisoner swap brokered by the Biden administration.

Boyle stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “First and foremost, I’m happy to say and relieved to say, absolutely no U.S. dollars whatsoever have gone to Tehran, whether taxpayer or otherwise. What we’re talking about are funds that come about because the Trump administration had approved oil sales several years ago. Those funds sat frozen in a South Korean bank. They now have been unfrozen and are sitting in a Qatari bank. Nonetheless, I have to say, I am very open to ensuring those funds are re-frozen. You might remember, I think way back seven, eight years ago, I was on your show, because, at the time, I was co-leading an effort with the then-Democratic and Republican leads of the Foreign Affairs Committee to push what was then the most strict sanctions regime on Iran in congressional history. They are the single biggest state funder of terrorism around the world. So, I am in support of frankly any measure that makes it more difficult for Iran to carry out their terrorism.”

