McCarthy: Because of Biden’s Open Border ‘We Don’t Know’ if There Are Terrorist Cells in America

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that because of President Joe Biden’s open border policy, authorities don’t know if there is a terrorist “cell currently in our country waiting to come forward.”

Co-anchor Brian Kilmeade said, “Your reaction what is happening on the border where two Iranians hit the terrorist data screening.”

McCarthy said, “This is a great fear of mine, it is one of the five steps in the program we need to do to secure this border. In 2019, we did not catch one person on the FBI terrorist watch list and today we’ve got 251. Two years ago I sent a letter to the director of the FBI. He still has not responded. The concern is having an open border, Iran and others know.”

He continued, “We don’t know if there’s a cell currently in our country waiting to come forward based upon what’s happening to Israel and other places around the world. We are at a great threat ourselves and it’s based upon Biden’s policies. That’s why and one of the five steps I thought we needed to take, one is securing this border.”

McCarthy added, “A year ago we caught people coming from Yemen on the terrorist watch list. You understand how difficult it is to get on the terrorist watch list? They come from 160 countries, from China, Saudi Arabia, and we know from history what a few individuals can do and disrupt the safety of America.”

