MSNBC’s Wallace: Jordan Holdouts Implementing ‘Strategic Humiliation’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that Republican lawmakers against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) becoming speaker were using “‘strategic humiliation.”

Wallace said, “CNN is reporting that there are Republican holdouts who plan to stagger their no votes, which is a plan that seems like strategic humiliation for him so that the numbers continue to fall. It’s hard to ask because I’m not sure I even care about why they can do what they’re doing to Jim Jordan, but do you think they have a plan B or C?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said, “I don’t know that there is a plan. I mean, what we’ve seen from the Republicans thus far is that they lack all strategy, right? because what is the strategy of coming to the floor and being humiliated?”

Commentator Charlie Sykes said, “I don’t know that there is a point for many of these people. You know, I agree, you know, Matt Gaetz is not a tactician. He is not a deep thinker. I don’t think that he necessarily gamed this out except for what it would do for him. To the extent there is a strategy or a tactic of bringing these votes to the floor, they think that by forcing people to go on the record they can mobilize the right-wing media system to bully them. To attack them. And it’s worked in the past. It worked for Donald Trump. It worked for Kevin McCarthy, and Jim Jordan’s thinking it will work for me. I will browbeat them. I will threaten them, and they will cave. But it’s not happening.”

