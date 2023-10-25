Dershowitz: Schools Knew About Antisemitism on Campus Before Attacks and ‘Tolerated It’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that university presidents knew about the antisemitism on campus well before the attacks on Israel by Hamas “and they tolerated it, because the squeaky wheel gets the grease and the Jews haven’t been complaining as much as other groups. And so, the universities applied an obvious double standard.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “[W]e’re seeing so much of what’s going on on these campuses. But prior to October 1, did the leadership at these universities, these presidents and professors, did they know about all this hatred?”

Dershowitz answered, “Oh, of course they did, and they tolerated it, because the squeaky wheel gets the grease and the Jews haven’t been complaining as much as other groups. And so, the universities applied an obvious double standard. Let me make my view clear as a First Amendment advocate, as a civil libertarian, as somebody who loves the Constitution: I want to see the name of every single student who participated in any signing of any statement blaming the horrible assaults on Israel. I want to see their names published. … That’s not doxxing. That’s not McCarthyism. That’s transparency. That’s the essence of the First Amendment. I will personally participate in the naming and publicizing [of] the names of these students. Let them come after me at Harvard, let them show some sympathy for the people who were murdered and raped and robbed.”

