Dem Rep. Meeks: Attacks on Troops Seem to Be Escalating Even with Biden Working to Deter Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that “the Biden administration has been working 24/7 to try to deter Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian affiliates” but attacks on American troops do seem to be escalating.

Meeks said, “I think that the Biden administration has been working 24/7 to try to deter Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian affiliates…and warning them do not get in this. … And that’s why we’ve got Secretary Austin putting various battleships in place to let them know that we’re serious, don’t question the resolve of the United States of America.”

He added, “I am concerned about the region. I’m concerned about the region exploding. And that’s why the president is working 24/7 to try to be a deterrent. We’ve always had the occasional attacks and we’ve done back when we have had them, but — and it seems to [be] beginning to escalate. So, I would be lying to you if I said I was not concerned. I’m very concerned. And I hope that Hezbollah and Iran [take] the message, do not question the ability of the United States military. So, we’re not going to be the aggressor. We’re not going to try to — but we’re letting them know, don’t enter into the war between Hamas and Israel and do not mess with the United States military and our personnel.”

