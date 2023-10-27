Dem Rep. Crow: We Should Have Israel-Hamas ‘Pause’ Because We Need to Do More to Push Egypt, Deter Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that there should be a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas conflict so we can push Egypt to open up its border with Gaza and to ensure that Iran doesn’t enter the conflict “even more so than it already has, by supporting proxies like Hamas” and that Lebanon and Hezbollah don’t enter the conflict.

Crow said, “I would like to see a humanitarian pause that would allow innocents to escape the conflict zone, a corridor opened up, the Rafa Crossing in Egypt. We need to push Egypt, frankly, to open up that crossing to provide refuge and humanitarian supplies and basic needs to the Palestinians. And we need some time to make sure that this doesn’t spill over into a regional conflict. I’m extremely concerned about Iran entering the conflict, even more so than it already has, by supporting proxies like Hamas. They could directly enter the conflict. The same with Lebanon and Hezbollah. The risk has never been higher, certainly, in my lifetime, for a broader regional conflict, and we need some time to get our arms around that issue and prevent an even larger, more devastating regional conflict.”

