Dershowitz: DEI Is Really a Department of Antisemitism

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that “Every university has created departments of antisemitism through their diversity, equity, and inclusion” departments and that DEI departments are really “diversity, equity, and exclusion. Jews are excluded.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “Why the hate against Jews? It’s just incredible. We see that they’ve all been exposed now.”

Dershowitz responded, “It’s because of their professors and because of administrators, and part of it is because of what happened in the reckoning following the death of George Floyd. Every university has created departments of antisemitism through their diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s diversity, equity, and exclusion. Jews are excluded. And many of these campaigns are led by students who see themselves as part of the oppressed, even though they’re among the wealthiest people probably on campus, the children of billionaires, many of them. But they see themselves as part of the intersectionality and oppressed, and they take it out on Jews. But, let’s remember, 18-year-old students are expelled if they engage in plagiarism. They don’t make an excuse, we didn’t know what we were writing. These students have to be held accountable.”

