Katie Britt: We Must Look Evil in the Eyes, and We Must Take It Down

During Sunday’s episode of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) reiterated her support for Israel and the necessity of defeating Hamas to eradicate what she described as “evil.”

“Senator, you were recently in Israel, actually, a week or two ago,” FNC host Mark Levin said. “You came back. You were very emotional about what you saw there. Can you tell us what you saw and what your experience was?”

“Mark, what we saw there was beyond comprehension,” Britt replied. “It was absolute pure evil. Not only did we meet with the families of the hostages who told us their story, and as I listened to that, I listened as a as a mom, as a wife, as a daughter, as a sister, and the unimaginable things they’re going through. We also met with the Israeli government, and we got to see the video of the massacre that occurred on October 7, and it is imperative we continue to tell that story because these terrorist actually videoed this.”

“They had GoPro cameras on their heads,” she continued. “So, we watched as they slaughtered individuals, as they made parents watch their children get shot, and children watched their parents be burned to death. It is absolutely disgusting and despicable. And Mark, I am of the belief that all religions can live together in peace and prosperity, but good cannot coexist with evil. And when you see evil rear its head, which is exactly what we saw happen on October 7, we must look it in the eyes, and we must take it down.”

