White House: GOP IRS Cuts Violate Idea that We Don’t Have Pay-Fors for Emergency Money — ‘Non-Starter’ in Senate

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden stated that the House Republican bill to offset the cost of Israel aid by cutting IRS funding “really destabilizes the consensus that, on emergency funding, we don’t have ‘pay-fors.'” And wouldn’t pay for the Israel money and would increase the deficit. She also stated that the proposal makes it “more difficult to pass this. This is a non-starter in the Senate.”

Tanden said that the proposal “is a basic repudiation of the need for aid for Israel, for humanitarian aid, the idea that they are saying that we should, in essence, make it easier for people to — for the very wealthy, the extremely wealthy to cheat on their taxes by getting rid of IRS enforcement is ridiculous. It has nothing to do with this issue, it has nothing to do with the crisis, it actually really destabilizes the consensus that, on emergency funding, we don’t have ‘pay-fors.’ And again, this isn’t even a pay-for, because it adds to the deficit. So, it’s not actually paying for the money, it is actually not a pay-for for Israel, because — for the Israel funding.”

She added that the proposal is “making it more difficult to pass this. This is a non-starter in the Senate.”

