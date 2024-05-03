Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden for Friday’s weaker than expected jobs report and promised new economic policies that protect American workers.

The economy is the number one issue in 2024, according to CNN. About half of voters in swing states Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe the economy got worse under Biden’s management, a CBS News poll found Sunday.

Before heading into a Manhattan courtroom for his “rigged” criminal trial on Friday, Trump outlined policies to fix Biden’s economy, which is plagued with sticky inflation and soaring costs — nearly 20 percent higher than when Trump left office.

A Big Mac burger with a medium beverage and a medium order of fries costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when Trump was president.

“My plan for jobs it to drill, baby, drill to bring energy down; to close up the border; to get rid of all the criminals that are being allowed into our country,” Trump told reporters.

Biden’s jobs report found American businesses added 175,000 workers, which is below expectations. “Economists had forecast payrolls would grow by 240,000 and the unemployment rate would hold steady at the prior month’s 3.8 percent,” Breitbart News’ John Carney reported.

“The job numbers just came out and they’re horrible,” Trump said. “Really low, really bad. Our economy is bad.”

Trump’s America First policies are designed to protect American workers.

Under Biden’s economic plan, American workers’ wages are diminished by migration, Breitbart News’ Neil Munro reported:

Earlier this week in Wisconsin, Trump vowed to “throw out” Biden’s so-called “Bidenomics” and reinstate “MAGAnomics” upon victory in November.

“Upon taking office, I will impose an immediate moratorium on all new spending, grants, and giveaways under Joe Biden’s mammoth socialist bills like the so-called Inflation Reduction Act,” he said.

“We are going to stop the Biden spending spree,” he continued to a cheering crowd. “We are going to halt his inflation death spiral. We are going to terminate his Green New Scam. We are going to end his war on American energy. And we are going to drill, baby, drill.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.