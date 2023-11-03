Michael Cohen: Trump Is ‘Single Most Dangerous Thing to Happen to American Democracy’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the former president was the “single most dangerous thing to happen to American democracy.”

Cohen said, “You must listen to what Donald Trump says. He’s not just speaking, you know, boldly and blindly. He’s telling you exactly what’s on his mind, probably foolish, but he is telling us what’s on his mind, and more importantly, what he intends to do.”

He continued, “So when he says that on day one, if he wins, he’s going to rewrite the Constitution, he’s not joking. he thinks that he can rewrite the Constitution.”

He added, “If somehow because of all of the sycophants that are there, he manages at least to delay or to get ahold of the full power of the United States government by taking the power away from the Judiciary and the Legislative and conveying it upon the Executive Branch, I’m telling you, that’s what he thinks he can do. And that’s what he will try to do.”

Cohen concluded, “He is by far the single most dangerous thing to happen to American democracy, maybe in the United States history.”

