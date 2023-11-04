USA Today’s Page: Biden ‘Gets No Credit’ for ‘Pretty Good’ Economy, But ‘Inflation’s Still a Problem’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page stated that President Joe Biden has gotten “no credit” despite the fact that “The economy is pretty good.” Although she acknowledged, “Inflation’s still a problem,” and said that people in the Biden White House are baffled at Biden not getting credit and she believes they hope that “people eventually feel it in their lives and give him some credit, but that has not happened yet.”

Guest host and NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez said, “[T]he new jobs report out today, last month, 150,000 jobs added. A little less than was expected, but the unemployment rate’s still under 4%, even though it did go up a little bit. Susan, how does this translate to voters heading into the 2024 election?”

Page responded, “Here’s the thing that flummoxes the White House: The economy is pretty good. Jobs numbers are terrific. Inflation’s still a problem, but moderating a bit, and yet, President Biden, so far, gets no credit. And I think their hope is that people eventually feel it in their lives and give him some credit, but that has not happened yet.”

