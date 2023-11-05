Zelensky: We Won’t Give Our Freedom to ‘F–king Terrorist Putin’

WARNING: Adult language

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his people will not give up their freedom to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Before you go, if you want to share what keeps you going? Do you ever feel defeated?”

Speaking through a translator, Zelensky said, “I have a lot of power, but even feeling strong and have a lot of energy it doesn’t mean that we want to fight all our life because the price is high, like I said, because the war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children.”

He added, “It doesn’t mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said. Because the war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. But we are not ready to give our freedom to this fucking terrorist, Putin. That’s it. That’s why we are fighting.”

