New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is floating the idea of having newly arrived migrants become lifeguards for the city’s public pools, declaring them “excellent swimmers.”

On Tuesday, during a press briefing, Adams complained that the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have arrived in New York City over the last few years remain ineligible to work.

Instead, Adams said he would like to see migrants be offered lifeguard jobs at the city’s public pools and beaches because they are “excellent swimmers.”

“Let me just take your imagination for a moment. If we had a migrant and asylum seeker plan that states ‘Those jobs that we are in high demand, we could expedite [work permits],'” Adams said:

How do we have a large body of people that are in our city and country, that are excellent swimmers, and at the same time we need lifeguards? And the only obstacle is that we won’t give them the right to work to become a lifeguard. That just doesn’t make sense. But if we had a plan that says ‘We have a shortage of food service workers, those who fit the criteria, we’re going to expedite you.’ [Emphasis added] … We have all these eligible people waiting to work with the skills they need to fill the jobs but we’re unable to allow them to work because bureaucracy is in the way. That just does not make sense. [Emphasis added]

Adams has long been a proponent of using the southern border as a mere checkpoint where migrants can pass through with work permits into the United States to take jobs.

Last October, while traveling through Latin America, Adams suggested that the world’s migrants deserve a “right to work” in the U.S. regardless of the impact that mass immigration has on the job prospects and wages of Americans.

“When you look at Colombia, they have really shown how to absorb individuals into their societies, and one of the most important ways to do it is to allow people to work,” Adams said. “Nothing is more humane and, nothing is more American than your right to work, and we believe that is a right we should extend.”

Texas Department of Public Safety

