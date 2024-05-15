John Leguizamo Scolds Latinos Blaming Biden for Economy

Actor John Leguizamo wants Latinos to stop blaming President Joe Biden for the economy, telling them to instead blame record-high consumer prices on COVID and Trump.

In a Salon interview last week, John Leguizamo was reacting to recent polling figures showing former President Donald Trump gaining ground among Latino voters.

“Because Latinos, they’re blaming him [Biden] for the economy, which they shouldn’t be because COVID was the culprit and Trump not handling COVID was the culprit in damaging our economy,” he said. “But our economy is doing great. It’s just inflation that’s messing up everybody’s paycheck. So I understand that.”

Leguizamo’s reasoning doesn’t reflect reality.

As Breitbart News reported, inflation was 1.4 percent when Biden came into office. It only climbed to nine percent after he had been president for nearly a year-and-a-half.

In addition, real wages under Biden haven’t kept up with sky-high consumer prices, resulting in widespread voter dissatisfaction with the economy.

In the Salon interview, the actor also blasted Democrats for taking Latinos for granted.

“The Democrats messed up in 2020 and did nothing. Did not spend dollars on us, did not have Latin consultants, did not fund our grassroots organizations, and our grassroots organizations gave us Arizona. They tried to give us Texas and they got close,” he said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com