Podcaster DJ Akademiks Sued for Rape, Defamation by a Woman

A woman has filed a lawsuit for rape and defamation against mega podcaster DJ Akademiks, claiming that he and another man sexually assaulted her in 2022.

Fauzia “Ziya” Abashe claims she met Akademiks in 2021 and dated him for a brief period, culminating in one fateful night in July 2022 when he welcomed her into his home only to be met by two men that she alleges assaulted her. Per Complex:

The two men then allegedly spiked her drink and continued serving her alcohol up until they raped her on the pool deck of Akademiks’ home. She then stated she was awoken at 4 a.m. by Akademiks “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her” and she accused him of penetrating her anally and vaginally. Abashe claimed she begged Akademiks to stop, even to the point she was “crying for most of this assault but losing her ability to move physically.” Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Abashe stated she asked Akademiks what happened the next morning to which he showed her a garbage can that had two condom wrappers inside which hinted that the two men continued to rape her inside the home after what happened on the pool deck. Abashe also claimed Akademiks showed her surveillance footage of the alleged attack on the pool deck.

“According to Ms. Abashe, as she watched the video, she looked like she was just lying there lifeless, which did not sit right with her,” the lawsuit stated.

Abashe further claimed in the lawsuit that Akademiks later sent her a text message asking that she get “tested,” which she found “odd.” After consulting with a lawyer, Abashe went to the police and had a rape kit done, which allegedly found traces of Akademik’s sperm. The lawsuit further claimed that police took photos of bruises on Abashe’s body. She also claimed to have a “recorded wire call” in which Akademiks “graphically” recalled the two having sex “even going so far as to describe her vagina.”

Though police obtained a search warrant for Akademik’s home, Abashe claimed in the suit that he “disposed of several items (bed sheets, etc.) at the dumpster near his office. Presumably, Mr. Allen was attempting to destroy the evidence of Ms. Abashe’s rape.”

Abashe has also accused Akademiks of defamation for releasing a video in which he appeared to claim that she had partaken in an orgy, saying that she was “trained by my two mens on my pool deck.”

“I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did,” Abashe said in a statement.

“Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to privately resolve this case, Ms. Abashe was left no choice other than to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall,” her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, said.

Akademiks has denied all charges.

“Whatever this is, it’ll be handled in court. Just know, according to the law, according to the police, and according to all sanctioning, governing authorities, Akademiks is a innocent man who has not ever been charged with anything of the sort that has to do with any deviancy or anything like that. Hasn’t been charged, will never be charged. That’s a fact,” he said in a stream on Rumble.

