Dem Rep. Gottheimer: Tlaib Promoted, Defended ‘Basically a Call for a Second Holocaust’ — I Support Censure

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he will support Rep. Richard McCormick’s (R-GA) resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and stated that Tlaib promoted and defended “basically a call for a second Holocaust” by posting a video that featured the “From the river to the sea,” chant and then defending the phrase in a follow-up post.

Host Dana Bash said, “Let’s start with a vote that may happen pretty soon, this afternoon, and that is to censure Rashida Tlaib for a number of things, including having — making statements that suggest that Israel should be annihilated. This is, ‘From the river to the sea[,]’ she says it’s just about an aspirational call for freedom. Most people, most Jews say it is about the destruction — not just of the Jewish state — but of Jews.”

Gottheimer answered, “It’s universally accepted and known that’s what that means, ‘river to the sea,’ is the destruction of Israel and of Israel, and, of course, of the Jewish people. It’s basically a call for a second Holocaust. So, –.”

Bash then cut in to ask, “So, will you vote to censure Rashida Tlaib?”

Gottheimer responded, “If Mr. McCormick’s resolution comes to the floor, I will be supporting that, yes.”

