Gingrich: ‘Hard Left Is Not a Political Problem, It’s a Mental Health Problem’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that Americans on the “hard left” have mental health problems.

Gingrich said, “Look, I tell every audience, what you’re seeing on the hard left is not a political problem, it’s a mental health problem. These are people who genuinely are out of touch with reality. They live in a very strange paranoid world.”

He continued, “They have, you know, I mean, people, for example, who can rally in favor of cutting off the heads of babies, are pretty sick. It’s not just a political argument. The people you showed a while ago on the floor of the House who were babbling some of the most incoherent arguments. They are defending a level of terrorism that takes you back to the Middle Ages. This is barbaric behavior and, yet, in their minds, it’s all perfectly appropriate. So, they could easily have been the person walking up to that poll worker, in Virginia, and it tells you, I think, how deeply fanatical the hard left has become.”

Gingrich added, “The level of paranoia, the level of hatred on the left the degree to which they just don’t hate Israel, they hate America and they hate the concept of the constitution, is an enormous problem.”

