Jordan: ‘We Want to Talk to Some of the Folks Who Bought Hunter Biden’s Art’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed the next steps of his inquiries into Biden family corruption.

Jordan told FNC host Sean Hannity he wanted to look at the tax liabilities of Hunter Biden.

He also said his committee would talk to those who bought the younger Biden’s art.

“So there are a number of people we want to talk to — we want to talk to Hunter Biden’s other business partners, Rob Walker, Mr. Schreiber — we want to talk to them,” Jordan said. “We want to talk to James Biden, Hunter Biden. We want to talk to the guy who stepped forward and paid Hunter tax — Hunter Biden’s taxes, you know, out of the goodness of his heart, step forward and paid several million dollars in taxes that Hunter Biden owed. We want to talk to that individual.”

“We want to talk to some folks who bought Hunter Biden’s art,” he continued. “We think that’s important for us to get into. So those subpoenas will be coming. I believe some of those will start as early as Wednesday Thursday of this week.”

