KY Gov. Beshear: Republicans Lost Because They ‘Demonize Groups of People’

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that his reelection shows the Republicans demonizing groups of people is not a winning strategy.

Anchor Kate Bolduan said, “Governor, when you hear people say that your reelection and the way you ran your campaign provides a blueprint for how Democrats should being elsewhere and across the country. Do you agree?”

Beshear said, “I think our blueprint was as simple as show up, work hard get results and care about everybody. Don’t get distracted by whatever the issue of the day is in Washington, D.C. when people wake up in the morning they don’t think about President Biden or President Trump. They think about do they have a good enough job? Can they afford to take their kids or parents to the doctor when they’re sick? Do they feel safe in their community and can their kids get a good education and is the road they drive on to work safe and does it need repairs? Those are the things that impact everybody’s daily lives.”

He continued, “I hope that not just Democrats, but Republicans and Independents go there. You know, enough of trying to demonize groups of people of driving a wedge between people of the attacks and the anger. How about we all talk about how to improve people’s lives.”

Beshear added, “You have to care about everyone. The Golden Rule that says you love your neighbor as yourself and in the parable of the Good Samaritan everyone is your neighbor, no exceptions.”

