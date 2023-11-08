Pompeo: Not Surprised There’s ‘AOC, Rashida Tlaib Wing’ of State Dept., They Were There when I Was in Charge

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the members of the State Department criticizing the Biden administration for not criticizing Israel enough are part of “the AOC, Rashida Tlaib wing of the State Department.” And he’s not surprised this wing exists because “I saw this at the State Department during my 1,000 days as Secretary of State, there is a progressive element that sits inside of that organization that pulls and pulls and pulls.”

Pompeo said, “I wish I could tell you I’m surprised, but having led that organization, the State Department, this is the AOC, Rashida Tlaib wing of the State Department. These are classic appeasers who don’t understand that the Israelis are acting in self-defense. They are taking out a terror threat that killed 1,400 of their citizens. They have not only the right to do it, but an obligation to do it. And so, I saw this at the State Department during my 1,000 days as Secretary of State, there is a progressive element that sits inside of that organization that pulls and pulls and pulls. And we’ve already seen, apparently, one senior person quit. Frankly, I hope folks who don’t understand how to act in America’s interest, I hope they’ll all decide that they’re — that they no longer want to be part of an important institution, the United States diplomatic corps.”

