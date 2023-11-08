Torres: ‘More Energy Has Been Spent’ Demanding Israel Stop Defending Itself than Calling for Hamas to Free Hostages

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) lamented the fact that “more energy has been spent calling on Israel to enter into a ceasefire” and stop trying to bring Hamas terrorists to justice and ensure that they aren’t attacked like they were on October 7 ever again “rather than calling on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.”

After discussing the censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and the hostages that are being held by Hamas, Torres said, “Look, for me, there should be a diplomatic operation to secure the release of the hostages, there should be a humanitarian operation to deliver aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and there should be a military operation to bring Hamas to justice so that there is no repeat of October 7. And none of those objectives are opposing. We should be able to achieve all of them. But the highest priority should be to secure the release of those hostages. And I find it troubling that more energy has been spent calling on Israel to enter into a ceasefire, rather than calling on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.”

