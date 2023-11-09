Sununu: Trump ‘Can’t Win in November’ — Most Recent Polls Prove That

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that former President Donald Trump is the only 2024 GOP presidential candidate who can not win in November if President Joe Biden is not on the ticket, which the governor thinks is “getting closer and close every day.”

Sununu said, “As your previous reporter said, even a lot of Trump supporters are willing to walk away for the right reasons because he can’t win in November. The most recent polls have proven that.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “What polls? They say Donald Trump can’t win in November?”

Sununu said, “The polls that say that Donald Trump is the only Republican that loses to a non — if they switch Biden out. I have said for a long time Biden won’t be on the ticket on the Democratic side. That reality is getting closer and closer every day. The Times/Sienna poll show Trump loses. ”

Cavuto said, “Right now, unless that changed, maybe you’re right about that, but Donald Trump is winning these polls again. He’s winning in five out of six of these battleground states. So I don’t know where that goes.”

Sununu said, “But only against Biden.”

Cavuto said, “Okay, but that’s what we have so far.”

