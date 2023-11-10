Raskin: ‘Kleptocrat’ Trump Collected Tens of Millions of Dollars from the Autocrats of the World

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that former President Donald Trump was a “kleptocrat” who was “collecting tens of millions of dollars from the autocrats of the world.”

Raskin said, “As we saw during the Trump administration, they don’t really care about deficits. That all goes out the window. What’s really happening here is you have a kleptocrat, Donald Trump, who runs the GOP. He’s in it as family business. He’s a guy who does take $1 for his salary annually, when he’s president. Why? Because he’s collecting tens of millions of dollars from the autocrats of the world in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Egypt, you name it.”

He continued, “How does a person like that form a working majority with the GOP? The kleptocrats have to reach out to the theocrats. That’s where Mike Johnson and the right-wing, white Christian Nationalists come into it. The problem is that those people really want to legislate antiabortion, like Mike Johnson, whose position is no abortions in the country at all, with no exceptions for rape or incest.”

Raskin added, “They start attaching graffiti, all of these antiabortion amendments, all of these homophobic anti-gay amendments, anti-diversity equity inclusion, there are about a dozen Republicans left who are in no on a completely gerrymandered districts. In other words, they are not in districts that have been drawn bright red in the image of Donald Trump and MAGA. Those people don’t want to be voting to ban abortion, they don’t want to be bashing gay people, they certainly don’t want to be legislating against choice across the country. That’s the fix that they are in.”

