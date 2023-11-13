Dem Sen. Murphy: Hamas Uses Civilians as Shields, But Death Count Is ‘Too High’ and Has ‘Moral Cost’ to Israel

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that Hamas has been using civilians as human shields from the start and “to the extent that there are very high numbers of civilian casualties, the primary responsibility for that lies with Hamas,” but “the number of civilians dying, it has a moral cost, but it also has a long-term strategic cost to Israel.” And Israel should “place a high, maybe higher level of importance on the number of civilians that are affected by these operations.”

Murphy said, “I am absolutely confident that part of Hamas’ strategy is to use human beings, the people of Gaza, as human shields. That has been their method of operation from the very beginning. They have long embedded themselves and their weapons in and underneath hospitals, schools, mosques, religious centers. And so, to the extent that there are very high numbers of civilian casualties, the primary responsibility for that lies with Hamas, let’s be 100% clear about this. And, as you heard Nic Robertson just report, when Hamas makes that decision to put large weapons caches in these buildings, well, then the Israeli military does have an obligation to try to go after those significant stores of weapons that are going to be used eventually against Israel. Now, Wolf, as you know, I think the civilian casualty count has been far too high. I have advised that Israel be much more targeted and surgical in its strikes. I ultimately think the number of civilians dying, it has a moral cost, but it also has a long-term strategic cost to Israel. But I also continue to lay the primary responsibility for everything that is happening today at the feet of Hamas.”

He added, “Every time you make a decision about an airstrike or a ground operation, you have to weigh the value of the target that you’re going after and the number of civilians that are going to be harmed. And I would hope that Israel is going to place a high, maybe higher level of importance on the number of civilians that are affected by these operations.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett