Dem Rep. Meeks: October 7, Continuing Hamas Attacks Are Being Forgotten, Ignored

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that the evil of the Hamas attack on October 7 and their continuing attacks on Israel have been forgotten and “people are not talking about Hamas enough and the tragedies that they have done and continue to do in continuing to shoot rockets.” He also noted that Israel has shown a willingness to make peace with people who recognize their right to exist, like they did with Egypt.

Meeks stated, “People have forgotten, are not talking any longer about the slaughter of the Israeli people and the evil of what Hamas is. And Hamas is continuing to do certain things. They are utilizing individuals as shields, Palestinians as shields, putting them in danger.”

He added that “if you go back, you would see that these wars were being fought between Israel and Egypt or Israel and Jordan until the 1970s, when Egypt finally said, Israel has the right to exist, or the early ’90s, when Jordan said, Israel has the right to exist. And then those kind[s] of rockets and fighting [have] ceased. [There’s] a lot more that has to be done. But as others in the region begin to join, then we can talk about trying to finally have a situation resolved so the Palestinian people, not Hamas, we’ve got to go after Hamas — and that’s what I felt in talking to many of the Israeli people and leadership — they understand the difference between the Palestinians and Hamas.”

He continued, “But people are not talking about Hamas enough and the tragedies that they have done and continue to do in continuing to shoot rockets.”

