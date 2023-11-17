Waltz: We Can Make Iraq Not Be an Iran Client State on Energy Instead of Giving $10 Billion Sanctions Waivers

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that the Biden administration’s $10 billion sanctions waiver to allow Iraq to receive Iranian energy will free up money for terrorist activities by Iran and is completely unneeded because we could help Iraq become self-sufficient on energy using resources in the nation instead of being “a client state” of the Iranian regime.

Waltz said, “The issue is Iraq has been dependent on Iranian electricity and gas for some time. … The frustrating part is it’s all right there in Iraq, in Kurdistan, with the Kurds, and we should be brokering better deals and helping Iraq become self-dependent. Otherwise, they’ve now become a client state of Iran as they build their bridge of terror all the way from Tehran to the Mediterranean. And then two, it keeps the regime flush with cash. It’s another $10 billion that the administration will say it’s going to third-party accounts, but money is fungible. It frees up 10 billion for terror activities that the Iranian regime no longer has to use to feed its people. So, that’s a bit of a fiction and a shell game the admin.’s playing and, that, once again, that the regime wins.”

