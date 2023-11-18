Maher: China Doesn’t Have to Feed Kids Antisemitism and Terror Support, Schools Do It for Them

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that China doesn’t need to feed people on TikTok pro-terrorist and antisemitic beliefs, “they just have to let these idiots talk to each other.” And “Half of it is coming from where they’re supposed to be learning from.”

During his opening monologue, Maher said, “Did you see what’s going on on TikTok? … Celebrities are involved…they’re all — this where the antisemitism is coming from. And the kids now have jumped — on TikTok — from supporting Hamas to supporting Osama bin Laden. Is this the Tide Pods, is this the eating the Tide? Is this where this is coming from? Are their minds literally poisoned now? Half of it is coming from where they’re supposed to be learning from. There’s a teacher in Maryland, she had to go on leave because she posted on Facebook that Israel is trying to steal the organs of Palestinians, that’s why there is a war there.”

During another part of the show, Maher said, “Do you think that the Chinese…TikTok is theirs, and a lot of people are concerned that this is sort of a Trojan Horse into the minds of our youth, do you think they’re feeding them this stuff? Because I don’t think they have to. I think they just have to let these idiots talk to each other. That’s what — they’ll do it to each other.”

