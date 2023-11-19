McCarthy: Gaetz Could Have ‘Same Problem’ as Santos when Ethics Complaint Comes Out

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might have the “same problem” as Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a resolution to be expelled from Congress after the evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s investigation.

Discussing the government potentially shutting down, anchor Maria Bartiromo asked, “How has your life changed now with the new Speaker? Do you think you are going to get the appropriations bills done with this new two-ladder approach Mike Johnson has come up with?”

McCarthy said, “I think Mike Johnson has been very smart about keeping out troops paid, especially in the Mediterranean where they are right now.”

He added, “Unfortunately, we had a number of members doing the exact same thing they did before, stopping bills from moving forward. We’re going to have to come together.”

McCarthy added, “We do know this is really driven, as you know, and you’ve had in the show, Matt Gaetz’s ethics complaint. I think once that ethics complaint comes forward, he could have the same problem as Santos has. I think the conference will be better united to get this all done.”

