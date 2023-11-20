Dershowitz: There Is No Islamophobia at Any University — ‘Fake’, ‘Virtue Parading’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz dismissed efforts to suggest the level of antisemitism evident on college campuses had any comparison to alleged Islamophobia on those campuses.

According to Dershowitz, Islamophobia on college campuses is nonexistent.

“Let me ask you this, Alan — we have a very big bureaucracy. We have a huge Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. We have a huge Civil Rights Division and another big bureaucracy called the Department of Education,” FNC host Mark Levin said. “Donald Trump signed an executive order which gives those authorities the power to act against antisemitism and threats on college campuses. Maybe they’re doing it here and there.”

“I’m not seeing a big push,” he continued. “I’m not hearing from the attorney general. I’m not hearing from the head of either Civil Rights Division. What the hell is going on?”

“I was at the White House when President Trump announced that,” Dershowitz replied. “He called on me to speak, and I congratulated him even though I’m not a Republican. I congratulated him for his great efforts in getting the administration behind this effort to root out antisemitism. It hasn’t worked. In fact, what’s happened, and it’s this administration and Biden as well, whenever they talk about antisemitism, they say, and Islamophobia. I’ve got news for you. There is no Islamophobia at any university in the United States. It’s a fake. It’s virtue parading. Oh, we have to fight antisemitism and Islamophobia. Let me tell you who the antisemites are. They are largely, not completely, the radical Muslims who claim to be victims of Islamophobia. This is a one-sided issue.”

“Only Jews and pro-Israel Christians on campus today are being attacked,” he continued. “Muslims are not being attacked. Arab’s pro — they’re the privileged groups. They’re the ones who get the benefits. They’re the ones who get the advantages from teachers. They’re the ones who get the good recommendations. But if you say you’re a pro-Israel, if you wear a kippa or a Star of David, you are not getting fair treatment at American universities today, and there has to be a response from the government, or else we’re going to bring lawsuits. You know, hurt a Jew, we sue you. That’s going to be our new motto, and we’re not going to allow this kind of pushing around. As we’ve heard before, this happened in the 1930s. Harvard welcomed Nazis. Yale had a pledge that said, we won’t fight against the Nazis. People marched through the streets of New York, doing Heil Hitler’s and swastikas.”

“We will not let that happen again,” Dershowitz added. “As long as I have one ounce of energy, I am going to fight this. I’m going to fight it at universities. I’m going to fight it in places where I went to school, and I am not going to rest until we see not only Hamas rooted out but Hamas supporters. The National Lawyers Guild, which has thousands of lawyers at every university law school in the United States, has become the primary legal source against Israel. On October 8, before the blood was even dry, they praised Hamas for a wonderful military action. They talked about Israel having to free murderers, but they never said one word in support of the hostages, the National Lawyers Guild. If you have a lawyer from the National Lawyers Guild, ask that lawyer, do you personally defend beheadings, burnings, rapes and kidnappings? And if you do, treat him the way you would treat a lawyer who belongs to the Ku Klux Klan and supported the lynching of blacks. There is no difference. Twelve hundred Jews were lynched on October 7, and these people support those lynchings.”

