Gingrich: Argentina, Italy Elections and Trump’s Polling Triggering ‘Desperation’ from the Global Left

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the reaction from the global left in recent weeks, which he included elections in Italy and Argentina and former President Donald Trump’s polling numbers, was “desperation.”

According to the former House Speaker, the world was rejecting “left-wing radical, socialist values.”

“I said that this is literally the behavior of an entire system, which understands that it’s on the verge of being destroyed,” he said. “They’re looking at what happened in Italy. They’re looking at what just happened this last week in Argentina. There is a worldwide movement against left-wing radical, socialist values. You look at Hungary, I mean again and again, average everyday people are saying, no, we don’t want this. You look at the numbers for Trump right now. They get bigger and bigger and bigger.”

“And I think what you’re seeing on the left is a desperation. That’s literally a survival function,” Gingrich added. “We’ve never seen this, maybe the South in 1860. But other than that, we have never seen this level of desperation in American politics, and it’s going to get worse. They have a candidate who’s hopeless. I mean, if you watch Joe Biden, you know, he’s not going to win, and they can’t get rid of him. They have a situation where their opponent is getting stronger and better and more disciplined. And I think that leads to a very explosive moment in American history.”

