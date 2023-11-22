MSNBC’s McCaskill: Trump Is ‘Even More Dangerous’ Than Hitler, Mussolini

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was “even more dangerous” than Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

McCaskill said, “A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship.”

She continued, “The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in. He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. He is not trying to overcome a neighboring country like Putin is in Ukraine. He is not going for a grandiose scheme of international dominance. All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who is president. All he cares about is selfish self-promotion. That’s the only philosophy he has, which makes him even more dangerous because he’s actually said out loud that it would be OK to terminate the Constitution to keep him in power. He said this.”

McCaskill added, “He actually said those words. And the irony is all of these supposed conservative folks that have populated the Republican Party all stood around with their thumb in their mouth going, ‘Well, yeah, OK. I guess so.’ It’s bizarre.”

