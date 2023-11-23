Yellen: Europe Needs Us ‘to Do Our Part’ on Ukraine, Can’t Have Them Lack Money for Teachers, First Responders

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed for the aid package on Israel and Ukraine proposed by President Joe Biden and stated that Europe needs “us to do our part for this to hold together as a package” on Ukraine.

Yellen said, “Well, it’s a critical priority for the President, and critical to the national security of our country. I can’t prognosticate about the timetable on this. I’m pleased that Congress has passed legislation to keep the government open and running, but it really is essential that this aid be provided both to Israel and to Ukraine. We can’t allow Ukraine to lose a battle on the homefront because it lacks enough money to keep schoolteachers in the classroom and first responders on the job when it’s fighting valiantly on the battlefield. So, Ukraine is utterly dependent on this aid. We need to join others. Our European friends are providing — have provided 50 billion euro[s] of aid to Ukraine over the next four years, the IMF has provided over 15 billion. They need us to do our part for this to hold together as a package. And, of course, Israel urgently needs aid as well. And this aid is critical to the national security of America, if Putin were to win this brutal war in Ukraine, next, we might see him attacking a NATO ally of ours. We need to stop this.”

