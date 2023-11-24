GOP Rep. Fallon: Biden Wasn’t Crucial to Hostage Deal, That’s Why Americans Aren’t Freed Now

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) pushed back on claims that President Joe Biden played a critical role in negotiating the hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas by arguing that the President played such a critical role, there would have been American hostages released and the lack of releases of any Americans is “very telling.”

Guest host Edward Lawrence asked, “Congressman, President Biden is taking credit for facilitating some of this hostage release. First, does he deserve that much credit? And second, how much of this is because of military pressure that Israel put on because Hamas needed a break in this?”

Fallon responded, “I think it’s absolutely because Israel exerted so much pressure that Hamas was willing to take a break. And of course, they got 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israel as well. So, they got that and they got the pause that they needed. Biden, you know what they say, even small successes like this have a thousand fathers and defeat’s an orphan. If Joe Biden was so crucial, why aren’t any Americans being freed right now? I think that’s very telling.”

