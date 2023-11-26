NSA’s Sullivan: Reason to Believe One American Will Be Released Today

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that they “have reason to believe” that later in the day, one American will be released today.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “An Israeli official told CNN that at least one American citizen is expected to be part of today’s release of hostages. Can you confirm how many Americans are on that list? Do you know who they are?”

Sullivan said, “Just taking a step back, Dana. The 50 hostages that were part of this initial four-day deal those were women and children. There are three Americans who fall into that category. Two women and one child. We know those three were missing. We cannot say for certain whether all three are still alive. We do know this; we have reason to believe that today, one American will be released. I say reason to believe because I want to be cautious about making any firm statements until we actually see that individual cross the border to safety and ultimately be reunited with their family.”

He added, “We are dealing with Hamas. We are in a don’t trust but verify situation here. We have reason to believe that there will be an American released today. We have been in close touch with the Israelis, with the Qataris, Egyptians over the last 24 hours. President Biden has been personally engaged with the emir of Qatar on this issue. Today should be a good day, a joyful day. But until we see it happen, we are going to remain at the edge of our seat.”

