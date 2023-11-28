CNN’s Elbagir: Palestinian Prisoner Didn’t Injure Anyone She Tried to Stab, ‘Yet, She Was Convicted of Attempted Murder’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief International Investigative Correspondent Nima Elbagir stated that Malak Salman — one of the prisoners released by Israel in exchange for Hamas releasing Israeli civilians who were taken hostage during the October 7 terrorist attack Hamas launched against Israel — didn’t injure anyone while carrying out the attempted stabbing she was charged with and convicted of, “yet, she was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to ten years.”

Elbagir said, “The moment a mother finally sees her daughter for the first time after eight years in an Israeli prison, the relief, the anguish, the utter joy. Malak Salman was part of the first wave of [the] hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.”

She added, “Malak, then 16, was charged with an attempted stabbing of Israelis. Israeli authorities say no one was injured, and yet, she was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to ten years. When her family appealed, it came down to nine. Malak served almost eight of those years, spending the remainder of her teenage years behind bars. Her family maintains her innocence. Fatina, Malak’s mother, had dreamed of this day for years, to embrace her daughter, to share that joy with her community.”

