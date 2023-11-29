GOP Rep. Biggs: Hunter Biden ‘Same Old Stories Trying to Obfuscate and Distract’

Tuesday on FBN’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a member of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, rejected efforts of Hunter Biden’s new legal counsel to “obfuscate and distract” his committee’s effort to investigate alleged wrongdoing of the president’s son.

“So, are Abbe Lowell’s conditions acceptable to you?” FBN fill-in host David Asman asked.

“No, I mean, this is a new lawyer for Hunter,” Biggs replied. “It is a new plan, but it’s the same old stories trying to obfuscate and distract. Look, we want to treat him the way every other witness has been treated. He is going to come in. He is going to give a closed-door deposition the way you would if you were litigating any matter, criminal or civil. And then, if he still wants to go public, then I’m certain that we’ll try to accommodate that.”

“But you need to have a deposition where we get to ask questions, the Democrats get to ask questions, but it is not a five-minute charade that so many these congressional hearings are,” he added. “This is actually to get at the truth, and so his terms are unacceptable to me and, I’m sure, to Chairman Comer.”

