Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Is an ‘Unhinged Person,’ He Can’t Focus

Former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson 360°” that she believed former President Donald Trump was “unhinged” and couldn’t focus.

Griffin said, “It’s also just exhausting. This is classic Donald Trump. It’s the unhinged ramblings of a man who believes he can’t grapple the fact that he lost his last election, he is coming back, and the wealth he is spoken of having and that’s being challenged in the court of public opinion and in the actual court. It’s turned into this unhinged person that we’re seeing.”

She continued, “It’s interesting because I think a big part of what his campaign has been saying is ‘Look at slow Joe Biden!’ and ‘Look at how Joe Biden who has been diminished in his old age. I remind people, these gentlemen are only 3 1/2 years apart.”

Griffin added, “If you watch Donald Trump of today and compare it to 2016 — it’s not the same person; and I had my own criticisms of him in 2016. He is somebody who can’t focus on things, he can’t remember who’s the current president, he can’t remember that World War II has already happened. He would be concerned about World War III if he is making a prediction.”

