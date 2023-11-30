MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Trump Is a Thug’ Leading a Violent Cult

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the reinstated gag order in the New York business fraud case was needed because President Donald Trump is a “thug” leading a violent cult.

Reid said, “Donald Trump is a thug. I mean, that is just clear. He’s been a thug from the time he ran for office, getting his crowds to attack protesters inside of the actual, you know, events. He’s now unleashed these attacks on people who aren’t even connected to the case, just married at someone he’s mad at.”

She continued, “His initial Truth Social post that prompted the gag order resulted in hundreds of threatening and harassing voice mail messages that have been transcribed into over 275 single-spaced pages, last week, we learned that the wife of this judge received, I’m sorry, the clerk receives 20 to 30 calls a day to her personal cell phone, and 30 to 50 messages a day on social media and personal email combined. We know what the results and the threats are to the people that Trump is harassing.”

Reid added, “The impact potentially on the people Trump is attacking is potential injury or worse because Donald Trump leads what is a cult that includes violence, known violence, violence we have seen, violence we have seen on tape, violence we have seen people arrested for. His people, his base, will threaten to kill anyone who they think doesn’t like Trump is a Trump hater. We have seen it. So essentially, the risks to the people he’s attacking are huge. They are literally life and death.”

