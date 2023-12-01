Ramaswamy: GOP Is ‘a Party that the Establishment Effectively Co-opts Politicians as Their Puppets’

Friday on FNC’s “Your World,” 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy responded to a question from Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto about the perception he was “arrogant” and “dismissive,” which was hurting his brand.

Ramaswamy dismissed the criticism and said his outspoken approach was a product of a desire to speak his convictions, which he said would eventually prove to be successful.

Partial transcript as follows:

CAVUTO: Do you think sometimes, though, with the best of intentions, do you — but do you feel that sometimes you go too far, that you do get obnoxious, that you do get a little arrogant, that you do get a little dismissive, and it’s hurting you, it’s hurting your brand or whatever?

RAMASWAMY: So, Neil, I’m not in this to play some political game of Snakes and Ladders.

My approach to this is speak my convictions, speak them without apology. The bet I’m making is that that will ultimately be the successful strategy.

But even if it’s not, I will be frank, I would rather lose an election than —

CAVUTO: But, sometimes, do you ever feel you overdo it, Vivek? Do you think you sometimes overdo that?

RAMASWAMY: No is the answer to that question.

CAVUTO: OK.

RAMASWAMY: Now, do I evolve my thoughts in my journey as an entrepreneur and now as somebody who’s been a politician for a year? Of course. You learn from your experiences and always keep an open mind.

But I will never back off of speaking my convictions.

CAVUTO: OK.

RAMASWAMY: In fact, I think part of the problem with the Republican Party anymore, Neil, is, it’s become a party that the establishment effectively co-opts politicians as their puppets.

I say, let’s disagree, let’s disagree openly. I always do it in a civil way. I don’t call people names, unlike some of the others on that debate stage. I don’t use four-letter words to refer to my fellow candidates. I speak the truth. And I do it in a civil way.

CAVUTO: But it’s not always civil, right, and both ways. But it’s not always civil.