Cheney: ‘No Question’ Trump Will Refuse to Leave Office if Reelected President

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Monday on NBC’s “Today” that she believes that if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, he will attempt to stay beyond the end of his second term.

Anchor Savannah Guthrie asked, “You think this a vote about whether or not we still have democracy in this country?”

Cheney said, “It certainly is. Donald Trump told us exactly what he will do. He will not abide by the rulings of the courts. He will certainly appoint people to office whether or not they can be confirmed by the Senate. He has talked about using the military in terms that really are un-American, including here in the United States. So it is a very dangerous moment, and it is a moment for people to understand that that cannot be the path that we go down as a country.”

Guthrie asked, “Do you believe if Donald Trump were elected next year, that he would try to stay in office beyond a second term? That he would never leave office?”

Cheney said, “There’s no question,”

Guthrie said, “You think he would try to stay in power forever?”

Cheney said, “Absolutely. He’s already done it once. And, in fact, if you look at what he did in the run-up to January 6th, in terms of his pressure on the Vice President not to count legitimate electoral votes, his pressure on the Department of Justice, on state officials, and then refusing to send help when the Capitol was under attack. He’s already attempted to seize power.

