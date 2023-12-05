Jim Jordan: This Is Why We Didn’t Want to Give the FBI Money for a New Headquarters

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said his committee had verified allegations the FBI was monitoring pro-life Catholics.

According to the Ohio Republican, the Biden administration’s statements declaring half of the country “fascist” has made House Republicans reluctant to appropriate money for a new FBI headquarters.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: So how bad did this get?

JORDAN: Well, first, they told us it was just one field office, the Richmond field office. Then we learned that oh, no, no, it was bigger than that. It was multiple field offices involved in this attack on pro-life Catholics. And now, we learn as you pointed out, Sean, that the FBI was talking to a priest and a choir director.

Now, again, remember the larger context, this is the same FBI that spied on President Trump’s campaign. This is the same FBI that censored Americans. This is the same FBI, on this particular issue, that went to Mark Houck’s home, a pro-life Catholic, arrested him in his home in front of his wife and seven children. When that case goes to court, Mark Houck wins, which is that’s how ridiculous this all is.

So that’s what our report spells out.

HANNITY: Well, Congressman, let me ask you —

JORDAN: The FBI wasn’t being square with us.

HANNITY: So you subpoenaed documents that you had, that you subpoenaed show there was no legitimate basis for the memorandum to insert federal law enforcement into Catholic houses of worship. Then why did they do that?

JORDAN: This whole mind — remember when Joe Biden stood in front of Independence Hall and talked about how one half of the country is fascist, and we got, it’s this whole mindset. If you’re — if you’re pro-life — if you’re a traditional Catholic, somehow you’re radical, somehow you’re an extremist. Remember this is part of the Justice Department that said if you’re a mom and dad going to a school board meeting, you’re an extremist as well.

So this is the mindset. This is what’s so scary, and this is why we don’t want to give them more money for a new headquarters, and why we’ve formed this committee to look at all the things they have done in this area, and, of course, in the censorship area.