IDF: Hamas Leader We’re Pursuing Also Terrorized and Butchered Palestinians

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” IDF International Spokesman Doron Spielman stated that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader Israel is pursuing and says that it’s closing in on, isn’t just responsible for masterminding the killings, rapes, and hostage-takings committed by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, but he is “also a terrorist of his own people.” And pointed to Sinwar’s reputation for killing Palestinians who he suspected of working with Israel that earned him “the butcher of Khan Younis” as a nickname.

Spielman stated that Sinwar is “the evil mastermind of everything that happened on October 7, including the massacring and raping and [mutilation] of Israeli civilians, and then afterwards, taking back our hostages. And let’s not forget, Yahya Sinwar is also a terrorist of his own people. He was known as the butcher of Khan Younis for butchering his own people, anybody who he thought was in cahoots with Israel, he butchered them, they say in medieval-type fashion.”

Spielman added that Sinwar’s “ultimate demise” will happen eventually and would be a significant blow to Hamas’ will to fight and will get Israel closer to achieving victory over the terrorist group.

