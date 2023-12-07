TX Medical Examiner: I’ve Never Seen Pace of Migrant Drownings Like This

During a portion of an interview with CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Webb County, TX Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern stated that she has never seen this many migrants drown in such a short period of time as she has recently, and certainly not this time of year.

Flores stated, “Federal authorities temporarily shutting down two international crossings with Mexico in the last week and redirecting port of entry personnel to process migrants. In the Del Rio Border Patrol sector, migrant apprehensions have exceeded 2,500 per day some days this week, according to a law enforcement source.”

She added, “Maverick County Sheriff, Tom Schmerber a Democrat, says the influx puts a strain on his limited force. … His deputies respond to drownings on the Rio Grande. Scenes like these, showing an unconscious migrant mother getting CPR while her children scream, have happened too often in the last month, making Maverick County the deadliest area for migrants in this ten-county border region, says Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern.”

Flores then played a clip where she asked Stern, “Have you seen [this] many drownings in a very short period of time before?”

Stern responded, “No, not like this, and especially not at this time of the year.”

Flores then stated, “Dr. Stern says, in the last week or so, six migrant children between the ages of 0 and 15 have drowned in Maverick County alone.”

She then played a clip of Stern saying, “It’s horrible. We shouldn’t be burying our children.”

Flores also said, “Daily migrant apprehensions in Border Patrol’s Tuscon sector have nearly doubled in just months, a Homeland Security official says.”

