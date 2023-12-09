Attorney for IRS Whistleblower: He’s Been Vindicated, There Should Be a Special Counsel Investigating Weiss

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Tristan Leavitt, the attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, stated that the recent indictment of Hunter Biden vindicates Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Ziegler and “shows that that plea deal was nothing but a slap on the wrist.” He also argued that there should be a special counsel investigation of the conduct of Special Counsel David Weiss.

Ziegler said Shapley “feels vindicated, both he and Joseph Ziegler really took a huge risk in coming forward. They did it because, at the beginning of this year, it seemed like the case was dead, notwithstanding these very strong findings they brought forward. But this absolutely vindicates the claims that they made, which were doubted by so many, in part because they were released to the public right as the Justice Department announced the sweetheart plea deal. So, this clearly shows that that plea deal was nothing but a slap on the wrist. And the stunning facts that are in this indictment really also vindicate the investigative work of these agents.”

He added that “the allegations that the whistleblowers brought forward weren’t just about Hunter Biden. That’s not why the whistleblowers came forward. It was because DOJ tried to cover all of this up. And so, David Weiss right now is a Special Counsel, but we still believe there needs to be a special counsel to investigate his office’s actions, because he’s the one that completely turned around after interacting with Biden administration officials and tried to brush this under the rug.”

