Brooks: Dems ‘Should Hop on’ to GOP Proposals on Border Because It’s a ‘Genuine National Crisis’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that “Democrats should hop on as much as they possibly can” to Republican proposals on changes to border policy, not only “because the border is a genuine national crisis” but also because it’s the biggest political liability Democrats have, so if a deal can be made “I think that the Democrats would be very smart to say, we and the Republicans take co-ownership of the border right now.”

Brooks stated that linking the border and Ukraine makes sense. He added, “I do think the Republicans have thrown a bunch of different ideas on the table for what they want on the southern border, adjusting the asylum rules, E-Verify, all sorts of proposals. And I think the Democrats should hop on as much as they possibly can, because the border is a genuine national crisis. It’s also their biggest — the Democrats’ biggest political liability. And so, if there’s any possibility for a deal, I think that the Democrats would be very smart to say, we and the Republicans take co-ownership of the border right now. Because, otherwise, it’s very perilous for Joe Biden’s re-election chances.”

