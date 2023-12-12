Alyssa Farah Griffin: GOP Needs to ‘Wake Up’ — Republican Women Want Access to Abortion

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the GOP needs to “wake up” and realize the voting in red states since Roe v. Wade was overturned shows Republican women want access to abortion.

Griffin said, “I think someone used an important term dogma. There is a dogmaticness that’s existed on the right. I’m somebody who I’m personally pro-life but come to a place where I’m open to some access and some limitations, but policy-making, I’ve learned this is not always black and white.”

She continued, “My party for so many years, it’s easy to talk about pro-life when it’s a slogan and we say it because Roe is the law of the land and people can get abortions when they want to. We’re realizing the public sentiment isn’t where we thought. Deep red Kansas, Ohio Republican women said, we want some access to abortion, and I think we have to wake up that there is a place where people of good conscience can meet on this issue that will never have women in a situation where they’re demonized and denied medically recommended care from their doctor.”

Griffin added, “If you are going to be pro-life you need to be pro-life through the life of the baby, access to paid parental leave, you need access to foster care, contraceptives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN